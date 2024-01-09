The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) will be holding a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, to discuss updates on state airports.

The meeting, which is open to local officials and members of the public, will take up the five general aviation airports in Rhode Island, including Block Island, Newport, North Central, Quonset, and Westerly State Airports. The meeting will be held via Zoom and a link will be posted on the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website as well as on the flyri.com website on the day of the meeting.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation was formed in 1992 in order to operate and maintain the state’s airport system. The corporation is made up of seven members who are appointed by the governor. The corporation’s powers are focused on the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the six state-owned airports as well as the supervision of civil airports, landing areas, navigation facilities, aviation schools, and flying clubs.

The town hall meeting is an opportunity for the public and local officials to engage with RIAC regarding state airports and to provide feedback and comments. The meetings are also an opportunity for members of the Rhode Island Pilots Association to attend and learn about the progress of the airports.

Read More

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) will hold the next virtual public information session for Rhode Island’s General Aviation (GA) airport communities on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. for local officials and members of the public. The session will be held via Zoom. A link will be posted on the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website and at https://flyri.com on the day of the meeting. The virtual briefing affords RIAC with the opportunity to provide development updates on state airports to the community, including those towns hosting or abutting Rhode Island’s five GA airports: Block Island, Newport, North Central, Quonset and Westerly State Airports. The meetings are held as a public service and not a meeting of a public body pursuant to RIGL §42-46. The periodic meetings also provide an opportunity for the public, as well as local officials, to engage with RIAC regarding state airports in their community, and also provides an opportunity for members of the Rhode Island Pilots Association to attend to learn of the progress at these airports and to provide comments. About the Rhode Island Airport Corporation: The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) was formed on December 9, 1992 as a semi-autonomous subsidiary of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to operate and maintain the state’s airport system. The powers of the corporation are vested in its seven-member board of directors, all of whom are appointed by the governor. RIAC is responsible for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the six state-owned airports; and the supervision of all civil airports, landing areas, navigation facilities, aviation schools and flying clubs. In addition to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, RIAC is responsible for five general aviation airports throughout the state: Block Island, Newport, North Central, Quonset and Westerly. For more information visit RIAC at https://www.flyri.com.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.