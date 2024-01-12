Citing a series of bills he sponsored and co-sponsored as well as his efforts to reach out to constituents and deliver federal aid, Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) said Thursday that his first year in Congress has been marked by legislative accomplishment.

In a statement, Magaziner said he was proud to have authored nine bills, joined 392 meetings and events with constituents and helped deliver more than $184 million in federal aid for Rhode Islanders. He said that he also has worked to lower costs for prescription drugs, create jobs in clean energy, keep communities safe from gun violence and increase access to affordable health care.

“This is just the start. There’s more work ahead of us, but I am committed to working with anyone, from either party, to deliver results for Rhode Islanders,” Magaziner said.

To date, Magaziner said he has helped 630 constituents with issues with federal agencies.

He said that in addition to the legislative accomplishments outlined in his office annual report, he has also worked with federal agencies to secure funding for Rhode Islanders’ health care needs, education, and infrastructure.

The full 2023 Office Annual Report can be found HERE .

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.