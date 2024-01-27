Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Senate clears police bill of rights reform; Hull introduces measure in House

The Senate approved legislation (2024-S-2096) introduced by President Dominick J.

Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) that would reform the Law

Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. The bill now moves to the House of

Representatives, where Deputy Speaker Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence,

North Providence) has introduced similar legislation (2024-H 7263).



Senate passes Quezada legislation requiring traffic stop racial data collection

The Senate passed legislation (2024-S 2137) introduced by Sen. Ana B. Quezada (DDist. 2, Providence) that would require the statewide collection and analysis of data

about the races of drivers stopped and searched by police. The measure now moves to

the House of Representatives, where similar legislation (2024-H 7099) has been

introduced by Rep. Edith H. Ajello (D-Dist. 1, Providence).



Shanley bill would establish statewide secure choice retirement savings plan

Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich), has introduced the

Rhode Island Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program Act (2024-H 7121), which

would establish a convenient, low-cost voluntary retirement savings plan for Rhode

Islanders. A similar measure (2024-S 2045) has been introduced in the Senate by Sen.

Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence).

McNamara bill looks to combat school absenteeism due to asthma

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced

legislation (2024-H 7195) to authorize a one-year pilot program during the 2024-2025

school year that would provide outreach and tracking at two public high schools and

two public middle schools to address issues of asthma and attendance among

students.

Vella-Wilkinson bill would create position of military spouse liaison

Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) has introduced legislation

(2024-H 7184) that would create the position of military spouse liaison in the Office

of Veterans Services to conduct outreach and advocate on behalf of military spouses

in the state.

Bill to boost ADU development introduced, heard in House

Rep. June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol), chairwoman of the House

Commission on Housing Affordability, has reintroduced legislation (2024-H 7062) to

boost housing production by helping Rhode Islanders to develop accessory dwelling

units, also known as in-law apartments, on their property. The House Municipal

Government and Housing Committee heard the bill, which is cosponsored by Speaker

K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and has been part of the House leadership

team’s effort to help address Rhode Island’s housing crisis.



Reps. Kislak, Shallcross Smith sponsor Right to Repair bills

Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Dist. 4, Providence) and Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith

(D-Dist. 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket) have introduced two bills aimed at defending Rhode

Islanders’ right to repair their own belongings. Representative Kislak’s Digital

Electronics Right to Repair Act (2024-H 7095), which was heard by the House

Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee, would require manufacturers to

make manuals, parts and tools necessary to repair electronics or electronic

components in their products available to owners and independent repair shops. The

Agricultural Equipment Right to Repair Act (2024-H 7229), sponsored by

Representative Shallcross Smith, would require the same of manufacturers of

agricultural equipment.

Cotter bill would hire much-needed DEM forestry staff

Rep. Megan Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Richmond, Hopkinton), who for the last

several months has led a House study commission to identify ways to improve forest

management in Rhode Island, introduced legislation (2024-H 7258) to require

funding in the state budget bill for fiscal year 2025 for 10 additional full-time

equivalent positions at the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) for

forestry. Her commission has learned that DEM’s forestry employees have been

slashed by 70 percent since 1990, despite the acquisition of many more statemanaged acres, jeopardizing proper protection of that land.

House Oversight Committee meets to review St. Mary’s Home for Children

The House Committee on Oversight met to review a report detailing incidents at St.

Mary’s Home for Children in North Providence — a residential treatment center

serving youth in state care. The meeting came in the wake of a report from the Office

of the Child Advocate that details “significant safety concerns and abusive living

conditions” at the facility. The committee is chaired by Rep. Patricia Serpa (D-Dist.

27, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick).



SNAP Pilot Program to reward purchases of fruits and vegetables

Senate Majority Whip Valarie Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) and Sen.

Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) attended the launch of the

statewide Eat Well, Be Well Pilot Rewards Program. Senator Lawson sponsored the

legislation (2022-S 2310A) that funded this program, the first statewide program of

its kind in the country, which provides Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

recipients with up to $25 a month in additional benefits for purchasing eligible fruits

and vegetables.