Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.
Senate clears police bill of rights reform; Hull introduces measure in House
The Senate approved legislation (2024-S-2096) introduced by President Dominick J.
Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) that would reform the Law
Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. The bill now moves to the House of
Representatives, where Deputy Speaker Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence,
North Providence) has introduced similar legislation (2024-H 7263).
Senate passes Quezada legislation requiring traffic stop racial data collection
The Senate passed legislation (2024-S 2137) introduced by Sen. Ana B. Quezada (DDist. 2, Providence) that would require the statewide collection and analysis of data
about the races of drivers stopped and searched by police. The measure now moves to
the House of Representatives, where similar legislation (2024-H 7099) has been
introduced by Rep. Edith H. Ajello (D-Dist. 1, Providence).
Shanley bill would establish statewide secure choice retirement savings plan
Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich), has introduced the
Rhode Island Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program Act (2024-H 7121), which
would establish a convenient, low-cost voluntary retirement savings plan for Rhode
Islanders. A similar measure (2024-S 2045) has been introduced in the Senate by Sen.
Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence).
McNamara bill looks to combat school absenteeism due to asthma
Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced
legislation (2024-H 7195) to authorize a one-year pilot program during the 2024-2025
school year that would provide outreach and tracking at two public high schools and
two public middle schools to address issues of asthma and attendance among
students.
Vella-Wilkinson bill would create position of military spouse liaison
Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) has introduced legislation
(2024-H 7184) that would create the position of military spouse liaison in the Office
of Veterans Services to conduct outreach and advocate on behalf of military spouses
in the state.
Bill to boost ADU development introduced, heard in House
Rep. June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol), chairwoman of the House
Commission on Housing Affordability, has reintroduced legislation (2024-H 7062) to
boost housing production by helping Rhode Islanders to develop accessory dwelling
units, also known as in-law apartments, on their property. The House Municipal
Government and Housing Committee heard the bill, which is cosponsored by Speaker
K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and has been part of the House leadership
team’s effort to help address Rhode Island’s housing crisis.
Reps. Kislak, Shallcross Smith sponsor Right to Repair bills
Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Dist. 4, Providence) and Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith
(D-Dist. 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket) have introduced two bills aimed at defending Rhode
Islanders’ right to repair their own belongings. Representative Kislak’s Digital
Electronics Right to Repair Act (2024-H 7095), which was heard by the House
Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee, would require manufacturers to
make manuals, parts and tools necessary to repair electronics or electronic
components in their products available to owners and independent repair shops. The
Agricultural Equipment Right to Repair Act (2024-H 7229), sponsored by
Representative Shallcross Smith, would require the same of manufacturers of
agricultural equipment.
Cotter bill would hire much-needed DEM forestry staff
Rep. Megan Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Richmond, Hopkinton), who for the last
several months has led a House study commission to identify ways to improve forest
management in Rhode Island, introduced legislation (2024-H 7258) to require
funding in the state budget bill for fiscal year 2025 for 10 additional full-time
equivalent positions at the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) for
forestry. Her commission has learned that DEM’s forestry employees have been
slashed by 70 percent since 1990, despite the acquisition of many more statemanaged acres, jeopardizing proper protection of that land.
House Oversight Committee meets to review St. Mary’s Home for Children
The House Committee on Oversight met to review a report detailing incidents at St.
Mary’s Home for Children in North Providence — a residential treatment center
serving youth in state care. The meeting came in the wake of a report from the Office
of the Child Advocate that details “significant safety concerns and abusive living
conditions” at the facility. The committee is chaired by Rep. Patricia Serpa (D-Dist.
27, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick).
SNAP Pilot Program to reward purchases of fruits and vegetables
Senate Majority Whip Valarie Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) and Sen.
Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) attended the launch of the
statewide Eat Well, Be Well Pilot Rewards Program. Senator Lawson sponsored the
legislation (2022-S 2310A) that funded this program, the first statewide program of
its kind in the country, which provides Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
recipients with up to $25 a month in additional benefits for purchasing eligible fruits
and vegetables.