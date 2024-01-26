The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of a series of events, Politics & Pancakes, featuring four guest speakers in 2024. The series begins with Gov. Dan McKee on February 5.

The series, sponsored by Bally’s Corporation, will take place quarterly and will be held at the Pell Center at Salve Regina University. Tickets to each event $50 for chamber members and non-members. Tickets will include admission to a full breakfast.

The first event, “Governor McKee Speaks at Politics & Pancakes,” will take place on Monday, February 5th. Guests will enjoy a speech from the Governor as he discusses his budget and overall policy agenda for the 2024 legislative session.

“This is one of my favorite event series each year, where we get to hear about legislative priorities from our state’s leaders and members can ask questions about public policy impacting their businesses and regional economic development. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with the Pell Center to bring these important discussions to Greater Newport and thankful to Bally’s for their support and investment in the Chamber to enable these events to take place,”

The Politics & Pancakes series is dedicated to bringing government officials and leaders to the area for speaking programs and panel discussions on issues of importance to the local business community. Each year, the series welcomes the Governor, members of the General Assembly, members of the Congressional Delegation, and others to speak on policy issues impacting Rhode Islanders.

