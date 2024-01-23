Sherry L. Kelly, 75, of Little Compton, Rhode Island, entered into rest on January 19, 2024. Sherry was born on April 9,1948, in Fall River, Massachusetts and is predeceased by her husband Robert “Larry” Kelly, and her parents Franklin A. Leach and Ruth Cobb Leach. After graduating from Kents Hill School in 1967, Sherry went on to study and graduate from Lasell Junior College, The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Sherry excelled in both of her careers. She enjoyed her first career as a Head Start educator, and then entered a second career as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Tower 8 at the Newport Hospital and a Corrections Nurse at Aiken County Detention Center, Aiken, SC.

Sherry was a remarkable wife, daughter, sister, aunt, Meme, and friend. Sherry enjoyed good times with her family and friends, and she had many passions. She loved animals, especially horses and dogs, going to the beach, listening to music, she attended the Woodstock Festival in 1969, traveling with Larry and her friends, and Sherry was an avid reader. She loved her dog Thorn and enjoyed taking him to play at the dog park. Sherry was also a member of the Fall River Historical Society and The United Congregational Church of Little Compton.

Sherry is survived by her sister, Avery L. Egloff, nephews Christopher F. Bullock, Peter L. Bullock (Audrey), great-niece Brittany Bullock Echeverria (David), great-nephew Nicholas Bullock, and four great-great nephews, stepsons Brian Kelly (Loreal) and Robert Kelly, and grandchildren Mason, Maggie, and Rachel Kelly.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and support.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 3:00-5:00 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Burial will be held Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11:00 am, Oak Grove Cemetery, 765 Prospect St, Fall River, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sherry to the Rhode Island SPCA, https://www.rispca.org. or Horse Play, a non-profit equine rescue in Saunderson, RI, https://horseplayrescue.org.