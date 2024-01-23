John R. Kaiser, Jr., 57, of Jamestown, died on January 18, 2024, at Kent Hospital. Born in Newport, he was a son of the late John R. Kaiser, Sr., Jeanne E. (Burns) Kaiser and stepson of the late Joseph N. Medeiros.

John was employed as an elevator constructor with Local 39 International Union of Elevator Constructors from 1999 to 2021. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 9th Engineer Battalion from 1985 to 1989.

John’s greatest joy was his daughter, Mariah and her many accomplishments in Women’s Soccer. He was an avid New England Patriots Fan and a “Friend of Bill W.”. He had a passion for cooking for the people he loved, singing and dancing with friends and family, and occasionally rocking on the guitar. John spread his smile, love, and laughter to everyone he met.

He leaves his loving daughter, Mariah C. Kaiser and her fiancé Patrick J. McGovern of Portsmouth. Cherished brother of Pamela L. Fish of Jamestown, Tracy L. Hesse and her husband Randy of Coventry, and the late Joseph M. Medeiros. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.

His Committal Service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. in the Columbarium Chapel of the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives & friends are invited and asked to meet at the administration building parking lot at 11:45 A.M. prior.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Potter League for Animals, at 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 will be appreciated.

