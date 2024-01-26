Newport, RI – Carl (Tom) Thomas Graeber, 74, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on December 27, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Kittery, ME on February 8, 1949, Tom was the son of Carl and Helen (Horn) Graeber. Tom grew up in many locations across the US since his father was in the Navy. Later in his childhood his family settled in Newport, RI. He lived much of his adult life on a farm in Rehoboth, MA.

Tom was an extremely intelligent and well-read person. He went to Boston University and received his bachelor’s degree in science. He started a business at his home in Rehoboth, MA, called Farmstead Antisera which sold serum to local Universities and other institutions for research projects. He also worked at Rhode Island Hospital in their Surgical Research Department, spending time in particular on cancer and endocrine system studies.

Tom enjoyed flying remote control gliders on the slopes of Fort Adams and similar locations with his friend Gerry. He also enjoyed working on his farm and tending to his goats and other animals. He loved to listen to NPR news on Sunday mornings and listen to music. He spent many hours in his pool. Tom was just an all-around good person. He was loved by many and hated by none.

Carl is survived by his children; Peter Graeber, of West Warwick, RI, Paul Graeber, of Warren, RI, and his sibling Geoff Graeber, of Newport, RI, as well as 5 nieces and nephews.

Carl is preceded in death by his father, Carl Graeber; his mother, Helen Graeber; and his siblings Annamarie Shea, Leonora Friend, and Mary Van Camp.

Services will be private.