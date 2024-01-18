Andre “Andy” Roland Levesque, died on January 5, 2024, at home.

Andy was born July 13, 1930, to French-speaking parents, Adelard Levesque and Jeannette Ledoux Levesque in Fall River, Massachusetts. He was the second child of four. He leaves behind his beloved partner, Jean, his youngest sister, Muriel Brousseau (Maurice), and his four children, Susan Dixon (Bill), John Levesque (Traci), Alyce Pires (Greg), and James Levesque. Andy also leaves four granddaughters, Emily Price (Andrew), Sara McLaughlin (Tim), Elizabeth Brent (Austin), and Rebecca Levesque, plus eleven great-grandchildren, and extended family, Lisa Wilson, and her daughter, Marisol, and Kathy Wilson and her son, Jack, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Andy in death were his parents, sister Therese Francis (Antone), brother Maurice Levesque (Jacqueline), and his former wife, Virginia Domurad Levesque. In his 93 years, Andy was many things to many people. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a papa, an uncle, a friend and a neighbor.

Andy attended Notre Dame School, where he learned to speak English in the first grade, and Monsignor Prevost High School, both in the historic Flint neighborhood of Fall River. In his youth he delivered pots of beans in his wagon on Saturdays to a local brick oven to be baked overnight and picked them up after church on Sundays for family dinners. Andy also earned money to help his family by delivering coal and newspapers and working at Brodeur’s Market. Andy was extremely proud that he never lost his French language skills and showed them off whenever an opportunity arose.

After high school, he worked at Artcraft Metals, then served for four years in the US Air Force. Andy was a veteran of the Korean War Era. After the military, he worked for the Experimental Division of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and for thirty-three years with the United States Postal Service where he served as Manager of Mail Processing and Officer in Charge. In retirement, he delivered prescriptions and medical supplies for Pleasant Drugs in Fall River, and he volunteered for almost 20 years at Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge, driving heavy equipment to maintain and create trails and to control invasive plants. Andy was a member of the Corky Row Club, Prevost High School Alumni, the Sampson AFB Veterans Organization, and the American Legion – Post 18 RI.

Andy loved Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, dining at The Atlantic Grill following Saturday’s church service, a good martini, red wine and any kind of fish. Andy found joy in staying active and took pride in growing vegetables and flowers, fixing and building things and painting his house, which required climbing a ladder into his 90s to do so. He treasured his old pickup truck and gladly lent it to anyone who wanted to use it.

Andy looked forward to his yearly drive to visit Joan (Jean’s sister) and her family in Florida, staying in favorite towns along the way. Andy also cherished his and Jean’s yearly trips to Liberty, Maine, every September to fish and explore the outdoors. Andy loved life, people, Jean, and his family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, January 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary’s Episcopal Church 324 E Main Rd Portsmouth RI 02871 or Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of RI at 50 Bend Rd Charlestown RI 02813