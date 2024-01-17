Wendy Marshall, town clerk of Middletown, has been named a master municipal clerk, an honor that is reserved for municipal clerks who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their work and have made significant contributions to their communities.

Marshall was certified on January 8, 2024, by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, an organization dedicated to municipal clerks and their communities. This certification is the first time that a town clerk for the town of Middletown has ever received this distinction.

Marshall has worked for the town of Middletown since 1988 and was appointed interim town clerk in 1995 and 1996. She was appointed town clerk in 2007 and has served in that role ever since.

During her tenure as town clerk, Marshall has presided over elections, municipal and probate courts, permitting, licensing and various other day-to-day business of the town.

Marshall has earned extensive recognition for her hard work, dedication and commitment to serving the people of Middletown. She has received numerous awards and honors, including a citation in her honor from the town, a state honor from State Senator Louis DiPalma and State Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend.

She says that she enjoys her work and finds it especially rewarding to work and serve the people, businesses and community of Middletown. She is grateful for the recognition that she has received and is proud to be part of the elite fraternity of municipal clerks in the state of Rhode Island.

Read more from the Town of Middletown here.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.