The Middletown Outreach Department will host a presentation by Mr. Keith Stokes on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:30 pm, at the Middletown Public Library.

Stokes, a Rhode Island Black Heritage Society member, will be delivering a presentation entitled “Before Malcolm and Martin, Civil Rights in RI during the 18th and 19th centuries.”

A highly engaging and well-respected scholar and public administrator, Stokes has devoted more than four decades to public service in Rhode Island. His positions have included elected city official, gubernatorial appointee in economic development, and vice president of the 1696 Heritage Group. Stokes is an expert in historic preservation, economic development, and heritage preservation, and he has served on numerous local, regional, and national boards. He lives in Newport with his wife, Theresa.

Due to limited seating, registration for the event is required.

