A new village for seniors in Newport and Middletown is in the works, and the Elks Lodge in Newport will host a public meeting about the plans on February 8.

The public is invited to the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the 141 Pelham St. location. Light refreshments will be served.

The goal of the meeting is to provide an update on the creation of the village, which is being planned as a formal, sustainable organization that will provide a safe and supportive environment for older adults in Newport and Middletown. The concept is for neighbors to help neighbors in a variety of ways, including driving to appointments, shopping, providing tech support, home repairs and serving on a steering committee.

A local group is working with The Village Common of RI to form the Newport Village.

RSVP to the event here – https://villagecommonri.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=908317&item_id=2190426



The organization is seeking volunteers to fill a variety of roles, including driving to appointments, shopping, providing tech support, home repairs and serving on the Steering Committee.

To learn more about volunteering, please get in touch with Mary Alice Smith at newport@villagecommonri.org.