The James Beard Foundation announced its 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the James Beard Awards presented by Capital One.

Among the 2024 semifinalists are one restaurant and two chefs from Newport County.

Basil Yu, Chef and Owner of Yagi Noodles in Newport, and Andy Teixeira, Executive Chef at Newport Vineyards in Middletown, are finalists in the category of Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT). This category is described as “Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community”.

Giusto in Newport is a finalist for Outstanding Hospitality. That category, which is presented by American Airlines, is described as “A restaurant, bar, or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community”.

Other Rhode Island establishments and Chefs among the finalists include Bywater in Warren (for Outstanding Restuarant), Sky Haneul Kim of the Gift Horse in Providence (for Emerging Chef), Tuxpan Taqueria in Central Falls (for Best New Restaurant), Courtland Club in Providence (for Outstanding Bar), Peter Carvelli of Foglia in Bristol (for Best Chef: Northeast), Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger in Providence (for Best Chef: Northeast), and Maria Mexa of Delores in Providence (for Best Chef: Northeast)

The full 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists list can be found here and on the James Beard Foundation website. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.