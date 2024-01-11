The second season of the TennisWorthy Podcast presented by the International Tennis Hall of Fame is now live, with 12 all new episodes set to continue through May.

The first three episodes slated for January align with tennis’ Australian swing and into the Australian Open. Episode one, featuring Hall of Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier, is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever listeners get their podcasts. Australian Hall of Famers Ken Rosewall and Patrick Rafter will be featured in episodes two and three, scheduled to be released on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, respectively.

Featuring in-depth interviews conducted by renowned tennis journalist Chris Bowers, Tennis Channel’s Brett Haber and respected host Blair Henley, the TennisWorthy Podcast delves into what sets someone apart on the path to being a champion. Through stories from their careers, Hall of Famers and legends reveal the mindset, habits and relationships that guided them to the top.

Season 2’s first four episodes will include:

Jan. 11 (now live) – Former world No. 1 and current media personality Jim Courier brings candid honesty, reflecting on his innate competitiveness, the relationships that molded his career and how he continues to be a citizen of the world.

Jan. 18 – 18-time Grand Slam champion and Aussie great Ken Rosewall discusses his longevity, his tactics and the politics that influenced amateurs and professionals at the dawn of the Open Era.

Jan. 25 – Two-time US Open champion Patrick Rafter leaves few stones unturned, from his serve-and-volley origins to detailing the inherent abilities that define tennis’ greatest players.

Jan. 8 – One of the all-time wheelchair tennis greats, Hall of Famer Esther Vergeer gives a lesson in perseverance, commitment and how she used simple motivations to sustain unparalleled greatness.

Hall of Famers Kim Clijsters, Cliff Drysdale, Conchita Martinez, Rosie Casals and other key legends including Tommy Haas and Judy Tegart Dalton are also slated to be featured as the season continues.

Listeners are encouraged to download and subscribe through their preferred podcast platform for updates throughout Season 2. To learn more about the TennisWorthy Podcast and access past episodes and transcripts, visit tennisfame.com/podcast.