Governor Dan McKee submitted his FY 2025 “Team Rhode Island” budget to the General Assembly today.

Among the $50 million in the budget for “green economy” investments is $8 million for Newport’s famed Cliff Walk.

According to a press release from Governor McKee’s office, his budget includes $8 million “to restore or improve the resiliency of the historic tourism infrastructure of the Newport Cliff Walk.”

The $8 million is an important piece of what’s needed to repair the Cliff Walk, according to Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

“We are relentlessly pursuing every available state and federal dollar to repair this iconic section of the Cliff Walk,” Mayor Xay told What’sUpNewp on Thursday night. “The Governor’s proposal is an important piece of the $13MM+ it is likely to cost to make these repairs, and reflects the statewide value of the Cliff Walk as one of the State’s top attractions”.

Coastal erosion knocked out about 30 feet of the 3.5-mile paved trail in March 2022. The path sustained additional damage during a December storm. Just that portion of the Cliff Walk has been closed since the collapse.

In June, Gov. Dan McKee issued a disaster declaration that allowed the state Department of Transportation to apply for $10 million in emergency relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration.

The Rhode Island General Assembly will now consider Governor McKee’s proposed budget.