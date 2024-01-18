CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Carter scored 25 points as Providence beat DePaul 100-62 on Wednesday.

Carter added seven rebounds and three steals for the Friars (12-6, 3-4 Big East Conference). Josh Oduro added 17 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jayden Pierre had 14 points and shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

Elijah Fisher finished with 19 points for the Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6). Jaden Henley added nine points for DePaul. In addition, Chico Carter Jr. finished with eight points.

