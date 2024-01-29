In case you (somehow) haven’t heard, Brick Alley Pub is famous for its beer and wine dinners. On Friday, February 9, you can experience one for yourself when Brick Alley Pub hosts a multi-coursse wine dinner.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm on the second floor of Brick Alley Pub, will feature a hors d’oeuvres reception, soup, salad, a dinner buffet, and a dessert medley.

Each course will be paired with a delicious wine (alternate beverages are available as substitutes for any course), and dessert will be paired with a port.

Tickets are $89 per person or $650 for a table of eight.

Check out the complete menu below and order your tickets online today here.