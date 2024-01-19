A bill has been reintroduced that would allow Rhode Islanders to build rental units on their property, in an effort to boost housing supply and help seniors age in place.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. June Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol), would allow homeowners to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) within 20,000 square feet of their existing home. The ADUs could be built either as freestanding units or by converting part of an existing building.

They are often referred to as “in-law apartments” or “granny flats.” ADUs are becoming increasingly popular in Rhode Island and other states, as states and municipalities look to increase housing supply while also preserving the character of residential neighborhoods.

Proponents of the bill say they are an affordable way to create rental units and allow older people to remain in their homes. They also believe they can help boost the housing market and make it more affordable.

“One of the drivers of our housing crisis is the low construction rate in Rhode Island,” Speakman said. “Our state has the lowest per-capita construction rate in the whole country. We need to be creative and be willing to allow construction of housing, particularly affordable, moderate and small units like ADUs.”

However, opponents of the bill say it could lead to the deterioration of neighborhoods and the construction of more short-term rental units. They also question whether the permitting process for ADUs is streamlined enough and whether the design requirements are flexible enough to allow for the construction of ADUs that are consistent with the character of surrounding neighborhoods.

The bill, which was passed by the Rhode Island House, was not been approved by the state Senate last year. It remains one of several housing-related measures that Speakman and other lawmakers have proposed in an effort to address the state’s housing crisis.

In addition to Speaker Shekarchi, the bill has many cosponsors, including House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski (D-Dist. 2, Providence), Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett), Rep. Megan L. Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Richmond, Hopkinton), Rep. Brianna E. Henries (D-Dist. 64, East Providence, Pawtucket), Rep. Susan R. Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Warren), Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Michelle E. McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) and Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown).