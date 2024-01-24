Ben Folds has recently announced a series of new solo piano tour dates scheduled for April 2024.

The tour will start on April 18 in Tarrytown, New York, and conclude on April 24 at The Vets in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ben Folds April 2024 Dates

April 18, 2024 – Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall

April 19, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Resort Spa and Casino – The Music Box

April 20, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA, Wind Creek Event Center

April 21, 2024 – Ridgefield, CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse

April 23, 2024 – New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall

April 24, 2024 – Providence, RI, The VETS

Additional US tour dates for the latter half of 2024 are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Ben Folds is considered as one of the most influential musicians of our time. He is a singer, songwriter, and composer and has produced a vast collection of music that transcends genres.

He has released pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and several collaborative records. Ben’s most recent album, “What Matters Most,” was released in 2023 and received critical acclaim.

For over thirty years, he has been touring as a pop artist and has also performed with some of the world’s most prominent symphony orchestras. In addition to his musical career, Ben Folds is also a New York Times best-selling author and podcast host. He composes music for film, television, and theatre and has guest-starred in various films and TV shows. He also serves as the Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Ben is a strong advocate for arts and music education funding. He founded a music education charitable initiative in his home state of North Carolina called “Keys For Keys.” This initiative provides funds and keyboards to existing non-profit organizations that offer free or affordable music lessons to school-age children. On a national level, he is also an active member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

Tickets for the concert at The VETS in Providence will be available for purchase starting on Friday, January 26 at 10 am. You can buy tickets online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling 401.421.ARTS.