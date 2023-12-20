National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation returns to the big screen of Jane Pickens Theater this week.

What’sUpNewp and The JPT are teaming up once again to host our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party!

Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we’re doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year – on Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21!

Your ticket includes an awesome pre-film concert by David Tessier’s All Star Stars (both nights) that will jingle all the bells off with their holiday-rock setlist! Live music 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm, followed by the film at 7:30 pm. As Cousin Eddy says, it’s gonna be a beaut!

There will be complimentary Christmas Cookies with admission.

Tickets are $15 per person and typically do sell-out. We strongly encourage those planning to join us to secure their tickets ahead of time. Tickets may be available at the door on night of if any are available. Tickets & More Info

YouTube video