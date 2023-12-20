What’sUpNewp and The JPT are teaming up once again to host our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party!

Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we’re doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year – on Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21!

Your ticket includes an awesome pre-film concert by David Tessier’s All Star Stars (both nights) that will jingle all the bells off with their holiday-rock setlist! Live music 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm, followed by the film at 7:30 pm. As Cousin Eddy says, it’s gonna be a beaut!

There will be complimentary Christmas Cookies with admission.

Tickets are $15 per person and typically do sell-out. We strongly encourage those planning to join us to secure their tickets ahead of time. Tickets may be available at the door on night of if any are available. Tickets & More Info