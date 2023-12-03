Junior captain Declan Walmsley‘s (Franklin, Mass.) game-high 20 points led Salve Regina University men’s basketball to a 77-56 win over visiting SUNY Old Westbury in non-league action at the Rodgers Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon.

Walsmley netted 8-of-12 from the floor including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers. The Seahawks (5-3) led by as many as 26 points in the second half (6:12 remaining) with only one other player in double figures, junior captain James Jolly (Kingston, England) finished with a dozen points.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Salve Regina 77, Old Westbury 56

Records: Salve Regina (5-3, 0-0 NEWMAC), Old Westbury (0-6, 0-0 Skyline)

All-Time Series: Salve Regina and Old Westbury meet for the first in any sport.

SUMMARY:

– After Amadi Lee-Kane hit a jumper for a 16-15 Panther lead, James Jolly‘s layup at 10:34 started a 24-8 run for the Seahawks to finish the period. Declan Walmsley, Clay Brochu, and Will Parisi each had a pair of baskets from long range in the first half. The Seahawks made 51.7 percent of their shots (15-of-29) including 6-of-12 (50 percent) from 3-point distance. | Seahawks 39, Panthers 24 2H – With Declan Walmsley‘s layup at 12:04, Salve Regina kept the margin 20 or more points the remainder of the game. Timothy Park scored 11 points for the Panthers to lead all players in the final 10 minutes. Walmsley had 10 in the first and 10 in the second. | Seahawks 77, Panthers 56

NOTEWORTHY:

Salve Regina establishes its first streak of any kind this season, now two straight wins.

The Seahawks shot 50 percent from the floor (27-of-54) and nearly 35 percent from 3-point range (8-of-23).

Salve Regina dominated the boards (36 to 25 rebounds) and scoring in the paint (34 to 18 points).

Seahawks converted 13 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points.

Miles Fiore led all players with nine rebounds.

QUOTING COACH FOSTER ON X

ON THE HORIZON:

Salve Regina hosts its first ever NEWMAC opponent when WPI visits the Rodgers Recreation Center on Wednesday, December 6, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.