RI VegFest, the Ocean State’s only fully vegan festival, will host their annual event showcasing plant-based foods, beverages, artists, makers, and businesses at WaterFire Arts Center on Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The 2024 vendor and exhibitor line-up features over 85 local and national vegan/vegan-friendly brands from Rhode Island and ten other states. Attendees can shop vegan products, eat, drink, and learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and compassionate living from regional and national non-profit organizations. This year’s vendors include Plant City (RI), PiANTA Vegan Restaurant (RI), JA Patty (RI), Basil & Bunny (RI), SoCo Vedge (RI), Celebrated (RI), Little Loaf Bakeshop (NY), Nourish Vegan Artisan Cheese (VT), Lion’s Den Vegetarian Restaurant (CT), Loving Hut (MA) and dozens more. The full line-up can be found on the RI VegFest website (rivegfest.com).

Vendors are being announced weekly on RI VegFest’s Instagram (@rivegfest), along with some fun giveaways leading up to the event.

“As a vegan of over 25 years, I am excited to see vegan options become more widely available in Rhode Island and around the country,” says RI VegFest’s founder, Robin Dionne. “We are looking forward to our fourth annual RI VegFest, where food lovers of all backgrounds can eat, shop, and learn from local favorites and some exciting new businesses. Rhode Island’s favorite vegan and vegan-friendly businesses will be popping up for the weekend, along with tons of new vendors and businesses from as far away as Los Angeles!”

RI VegFest has partnered with local compost processor Bootstrap Compost to help ensure that as much waste as possible will be diverted from the landfill and transformed into usable soil. The event will use as many fully compostable products as possible.

“Events of this size can generate a surprising amount of waste, and we’re focused on making our events as sustainable as possible,” adds Dionne. “At our previous events, Bootstrap Compost has helped us reduce our landfill waste by an incredible 95%. We know that this partnership will help us do the same in February.”

For event info and ticket availability, visit www.rivegfest.com. Tickets are on sale now but will likely sell out and may not be available at the door.

This two-day celebration of compassionate plant-based eating and living is proudly sponsored by Providence Tourism Council, Topo Chico, Cedar’s Hummus, Vegan Power Co, Sam’s Soulutions, Spirit of Change magazine, Narragansett Beer, and more.