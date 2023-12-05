Spectacle Live today announced that it will present Raul Malo on Saturday, March 23, at 8 pm at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport, Rhode Island.

Raul Malo is the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs. His free-wheeling, swaggering style seamlessly blends neotraditional country, rock ’n roll, and Latin rhythmic fervor, prominently featuring his lush, soaring baritone.

Raul Malo. Photo provided by Spectacle Live

His compositional craftsmanship includes penning progressive and timeless hits like “Here Comes the Rain,” “What A Crying Shame”, “Dance The Night Away”, “Back In Your Arms Again”, and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down.” From his earliest days, when his raucous sound broke ground at the punk clubs on Miami Beach, to fronting The Mavericks over three decades of acclaimed recording and touring, Malo has demonstrated an unfailing skill for getting people to groove.

Tickets for Raul Malo at the JPT Film & Event Center on Saturday, March 23 at 8 pm are $39-$79 and go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.