A year after the unveiling of her record-breaking 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the global music sensation P!NK announces her return to stadiums across North America starting next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on August 10th at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, and includes a return to her hometown of Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Miami’s loanDepot park on November 23rd. The tour will feature special guests, friends, award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, and The Script and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2024 tour follows the success of her monumental 2023 run, which shattered attendance records worldwide. The previously announced dates have boasted over 3 million tickets sold and a staggering $350 million grossed across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia and New Zealand dates.

Fans can expect to see P!NK perform an epic high-energy set, including her biggest hits like “So What,” “TRUSTFALL,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” and more. The tour’s production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines, and vibrant costume changes.

TICKETS: P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales (details below) beginning Thursday, December 7th. The general on sale begins Monday, December 11th at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Thursday, December 7th at 10 AM local time until Sunday, December 10 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the P!NK Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers can purchase presale tickets for select shows from Thursday, December 7th at 10AM local time until Sunday, December 10 at 10 PM. For more details visit Verizon Up.

NORTH AMERICAN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field* ^

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium^

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park^

*THIS DATE IS A RESCHEDULED SHOW AND IS ON SALE NOW

^THE SCRIPT NOT INCLUDED ON THIS DATE