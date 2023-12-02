PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 15 points helped Bryant defeat Brown 69-66 on Friday night.

Pinzon was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (5-4). Sherif Kenney was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Earl Timberlake had 10 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Bears (2-7) were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who posted 19 points. Felix Kloman added 15 points and six rebounds for Brown. Kalu Anya also had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

