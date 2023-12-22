Home for the Holidays has a nice ring to it! With Christmas on the horizon, there is a smaller-than-usual lineup of open houses here in Newport County. Mark your calendar and explore these exceptional homes this weekend:

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND’S OPEN HOUSES

Saturday, December 23rd, 2023:

59 Seaside Drive, Jamestown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 Price: $2,285,000 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM



23 Clinton Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $1,849,900 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM



15 Hammersmith Road #31A, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $875,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



364 Bellevue Avenue #A5, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $699,900 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



1886 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $895,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Sunday, December 24th, 2023:

1886 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $895,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM





Don’t miss the opportunity to explore these homes in person. Can’t make it this weekend? No problem! Our dedicated real estate professionals are always available to answer any questions and provide insights into the unique features of each property. Please feel free to contact Tyler Bernadyn at RE/MAX RESULTS for any property related needs. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

Make this holiday season memorable by finding your new haven. Your dream home in Newport County is just a visit away!