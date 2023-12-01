Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain tells What’s Up Newp that no credible threat was found after Thompson Middle School went into a shelter-in-place earlier this afternoon.

“This afternoon a student reported that there was a man with a gun in the hallway. The school went into “shelter in place”,” Jermain shared with What’s Up Newp in an email.” NPD (Newport Police Department) responded immediately and it was determined it was and is non-credible”.

Jermain continued, “Dr. Browner has alerted his staff and will be sending a communication out to the TMS community reporting it was non-credible”.

Several readers reached out to What’s Up Newp regarding the large police presence around the school.