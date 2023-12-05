Samantha Brown, host of PBS’s two-time Emmy-winning series, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” returns with the show’s seventh season that begins airing Friday, January 5.

According to details about Season 7, Samantha begins her trip to Newport, Rhode Island, “at a lighthouse on an island where visitors can actually stay overnight. Then tries her hand at quahogging and concludes her trip with a seaside lobster and clambake”. An air date for the episode has not been released yet.

As travelers increasingly seek sustainable travel experiences, Samantha highlights the people and places passionately committed to honoring and preserving their land, culture, and proud traditions this season. The show also celebrates small business owners and artisan makers across four domestic destinations (Route 66, Illinois; Coastal New Hampshire; Portland, Oregon; and Newport, Rhode Island) and locations in Australia, Canada, and Israel, revealing new facets and faces of cities that viewers may think they already know.

“In this new season, my journey continues to uncover the heart and soul of each city, delving into the stories, traditions and resilience that shape their unique identities,” said Samantha Brown. “I’m excited to amplify the voices of the remarkable individuals who breathe life into these communities, showcasing the blend of history and forward-looking spirit that makes each destination unforgettable. Join me as we celebrate the diverse tapestry of cultures, arts, and traditions that define these incredible places, making them truly ‘Places to Love.'”

The Season 7 premiere takes Samantha to Darwin, Australia, where she receives a traditional aboriginal welcome in an oceanfront ceremony that includes a song of friendship, a didgeridoo performance, and native dance. She then takes a festive trip to the Mindil Beach Sunset Market to sample some local specialties, enjoys live music, cracks a whip, and enjoys the natural “theater” of sunset at Darwin Bay. The adventure continues in crocodile territory at a luxury lodge, followed by a walk through Litchfield National Park, where she encounters termite mounds more than 20 feet tall, native birds, edible ants, and a waterfall-fed swimming spot. Samantha caps off her adventure with a trip to the Deck Chair Cinema, where she settles in to watch a film beneath a canopy of stars.

During Season 7, viewers will also join Samantha on journeys to:

●Victoria, Canada: Samantha joins Captain Brett Soberg for whale-watching, learning about the emphasis placed on sustainability and conservation to improve the environment for the area’s magnificent wildlife.

●Samantha returns to her roots in Coastal New Hampshire for a nostalgic trip to her former hometown of New Castle with her mom. During her stay, she enjoys exploring new sites in Portsmouth and, at an historic theater in Manchester, revisits her performing arts background by getting on stage and singing with its cast.

●In Melbourne, Australia, Samantha experiences the hidden treasures of the city and learns of its rich history as a gold rush town that has morphed into a cosmopolitan mecca for artists, foodies and coffee culture.

● In her journey to Jerusalem, Israel, Samantha visits important sites of Judaism, Islam and Christianity. While there she also interacts with the charismatic and welcoming people who call this extraordinary city home.

Follow Samantha via her website, https://samantha-brown.com; on Instagram @samanthabrowntravels; Facebook at RealSamanthaBrown; and @samanthabrown on Twitter.