Meet Kay, this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Kay, a 3-year-old female mixed-breed, is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Meet Kay, the snorting sensation you never knew you needed! This young pup is a pro at piggy impersonations, and trust us, Kay’s snorting symphony is not just a noise-it’s an experience, and she’s ready to serenade you with it every day,” Potter League shares on its website.

“Kay’s delightful fondness for butt scratches adds to her charm. Give her a backside scratch, and you’ll unlock the secret to her heart-just a heads up, she’s got high standards,” Potter League continues. “This little diva prefers a solo act, so a home without other dogs is her stage of choice. Kay is all about that one-on-one connection, and she’s not afraid to show it. People, though? Oh, she’s head over paws for them”!

“Ready to bring home the laughter and love? Kay is waiting to be your one and only, bringing joy, snorts, and endless entertainment into your life. Don’t miss out on the chance to adopt this comedic canine sensation,” Potter League says!

To learn more, visit www.potterleague.org, call the Potter League at 401-846-8276, or stop by their Animal Care & Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI, today!