They may not typically be associated with each other, but on Friday, December 22, at 7PM, they’ll come together in harmony at the Columbus Theatre in Providence.

We’re talking about jazz and opera, two musical forms with diverse traditions that are not usually experienced simultaneously, especially during the holiday season. But three local artists are braving expectations and bringing them together for a special holiday concert. Soprano Kate Norigian, pianist John Paul Norigian, and trombone player Ben Marcotte will headline the show at the Columbus Theatre, which is well-known for its diverse and creative programming.

How did it all come together?

“Ben, John, and I are all related,” says organizer and opera singer Kate Norigian. “John is my brother, and Ben is my cousin. John thought that it would be a great idea for us to do a concert and then mentioned asking our cousin to join the bill.”

“Ben is an extremely talented trombone player with a particular talent in jazz. We instantly thought we should ask Ben if he would collaborate on a program with us. With Ben, we will perform some popular Christmas songs in a jazz style and my brother and I will also perform some classical pieces such as ‘O Holy Night’ and the ‘Gounod Ave Maria’ as well as some winter-themed opera arias.” In true seasonal fashion, the show will also include some audience sing-alongs.

Norigian recently started the Aria Opera Company, a non-profit that is a bit unconventional in its mission. “We thought adding jazz and opera together was a good start at showcasing what our mission will be,” she says. “I’m seeking to partner with other musicians and artists from different artistic mediums. I believe this show will be a good time for getting people into the holiday spirit while also highlighting a unique musical infusion.”

Trombonist Marcotte offered a preview of what to expect.

“You can expect a little cocktail jazz, Christmas music, a little bit in the style of opera, a little bit of classical trio,” he explains. “It will be a variety of styles of composition; I’ll be doing a lot of background improvisation behind Kate, who will be the lead on vocals, with John Paul on piano, doing a lot of the accompaniment. It’s very improvisational… we’ll figure it out as we go.

Marcotte also plays in the Rhode Island National Guard Band. “I play in their brass band, Coyote Brass, and I’m the current conductor for the ceremonial band, so I do all the large ensemble conducting. It fits really well with my gigging music life,” he adds.

Marcotte is also a member of the popular New Orleans brass band Catnip Junkies. Look for shows from the band on New Year’s Eve at The Blue Room in Cranston and an upcoming benefit show at the Bradley Playhouse in Putnum, CT. Click here for more details.

Click here for tickets to the show.