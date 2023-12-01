This holiday season, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites the public to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Eisenhower House at Fort Adams State Park in Newport by attending special events being held throughout December, including weekly self-guided tours, pictures with Santa, and a special event vendor exposition.

Built in 1873, the historic Eisenhower House was once the “Summer White House” of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Acquired by the State of Rhode Island in 1963, this stately mansion commands breathtaking views of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Today this beautiful property serves as an event space, specializing in weddings, rehearsal dinners, and corporate functions.

DEM invites the public to join them for the following upcoming events;

Holiday House Tours

Visit Santa at Ike’s

On Friday, Dec. 15, from 4-7 PM, Santa will be in residence and is eagerly waiting to receive wish lists and help provide a perfect chance for you to capture a festive photo. Please note that while Santa will be at the house for a photo opportunity, a photographer will not be provided, and all visitors must take their own pictures. This event is FREE, but registration is required.

Wedding and Event Expo

Stop by the Wedding and Event Expo on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, from 11 AM – 2 PM to view the historic event space and meet some of our amazing local vendors. December is the perfect time to visit this historic and beautiful house to learn about its history, check out the holiday decorations, view the grounds of the event space, and connect with local vendors to help plan your next event. The Eisenhower House has beautifully designed rooms and an outdoor area that is perfect for a breathtaking ceremony. With both an inside and outside space, this venue can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

More About The Eisenhower House

From its perch above Narragansett Bay, Eisenhower House has witnessed 150 years of history. The house was erected in 1873 as the commandant’s residence at Fort Adams, an important citadel that was built to protect Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor from naval invasion. Newport architects George C. Mason and Son designed a substantial house outside the walls of the fort, and General Henry Jackson Hunt was the first in a long line of military officers to live here. In 1958 and again in 1960, the commandant’s residence welcomed its most famous occupant, President Eisenhower, who spent his first summer in Newport in September 1957 while residing at the Naval War College. Eager to return, he settled into the “Summer White House” at the commandant’s residence at Fort Adams in August 1958. President Eisenhower insisted that the demands on a President were no different during his summers in Newport, despite the “change of scenery.” He said, “The White House office is wherever the President may happen to be.” The United States Navy transferred Fort Adams and Eisenhower House to the State of Rhode Island in 1965 for use as a state park. Today, Eisenhower House is a historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the property is the scene of many public and social events.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.