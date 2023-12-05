Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Raul Malo of The Mavericks to perform at The JPT on March 23
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.Keep reading
Newport to be featured on Season 7 of ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’
In Newport, Rhode Island, Samantha begins her trip at a lighthouse on an island where visitors can actually stay overnight. Then tries her hand at quahogging and concludes her trip with a seaside lobster and clambake.Keep reading
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival Stadium Tour into 2024, including Gillette Stadium show on Aug. 21
The tour will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow,along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support across all dates.Keep reading
Newport Police reports for Dec. 4 – 5
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, December 4, 2023, through 7 am on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.Keep reading
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, December 5
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlinesKeep reading
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.Keep reading
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.Keep reading
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.Keep reading
Haliburton’s triple-double and late 4-point play help Pacers oust Celtics from NBA tourney
All that Tyrese Haliburton wanted before the season was to get his first taste of playoff basketball.Keep reading
Florida motorist accused of firing at Rhode Island home stopped with over 1,000 rounds of ammo
A Florida motorist accused of firing shots at an East Providence home before leading officers on a wild pursuit in Rhode Island last week appeared in court Monday.Keep reading
