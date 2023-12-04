Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +5.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database.
A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and causing slick roads that contributed to a fiery propane truck crash in Vermont.