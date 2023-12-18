auto automobile blur buildings
The Rhode Island State Police reported the arrest of Justice L. Conner, age 18, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 12:17 AM.

Conner was arrested for manufacture/sell/possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule I-II (Cocaine) — 1 Ounce to 1 Kilogram and obstructing an officer in the execution of duty.

The arrest occurred during a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick. Conner was held overnight as a bail violator, pending morning arraignment at Third Division District Court.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

