A Newport man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

On Wednesday, November 8, members of the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Edward Garofalo, age 55, of Rosedale Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island, for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography.

Mr. Garofalo was transported to the Portsmouth Police Department, where he was processed. He was later arraigned in Second Division District Court before the Honorable Judge Hastings. Judge Hastings issued bail at $10,000 with surety, limited internet use and no contact with minors.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.