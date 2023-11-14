WASHINGTON (AP) — New Democratic Rep.
Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, was sworn into office Monday.
Amo, a Democrat, won a special election in November to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline,
who stepped down this summer to lead a nonprofit foundation.
The House chamber burst into applause as Speaker
Mike Johnson swore in the new lawmaker.
The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked most recently as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House.
