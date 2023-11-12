PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jayden Pierre scored 16 points as Providence beat Milwaukee 79-69 on Saturday night.
Pierre added five assists for the Friars (2-0). Garwey Dual scored 14 points and added three steals. Josh Oduro had 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
BJ Freeman finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). Erik Pratt added 12 points for Milwaukee. In addition, Darius Duffy finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Both teams next play Tuesday. Providence hosts Wisconsin and Milwaukee plays Colorado on the road.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
September 14, 1933 – November 04, 2023
Read More
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Read More
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Read More
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Read More
Kaiden Guhle scored the unassisted game winner in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
Read More
Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 117-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Read More
Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Anthony Frederick, and Bryant rolled past Lindenwood 38-3 on Saturday.
Read More
Ja’Den McKenzie rushed for 233 yards and powered in from 4 yards out for his third touchdown with just under three minutes left to give Rhode Island a 31-24 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.
Read More
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.