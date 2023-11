Are you on the hunt for your dream home? Are you interested in investing in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting opportunity to explore a variety of homes across our community. Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family home, a stylish condominium, or a spacious multi-family property, you’ll find a range of options to consider. Our Real Estate partner, Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS, gives some insight into the local listings that are hosting Open Houses this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LISTINGS HOSTING OPEN HOUSES

OPEN HOUSES happening on Saturday, November 4th, 2023

Jamestown

44 Garboard Street 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $759,900



Little Compton

202 Long Highway 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $549,000



Middletown

146 Oliphant Lane 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $399,000

209 Morrison Avenue 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Single Family 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms $2,195,000



Newport

101 Washington Street 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Single Family 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms $4,749,000

1 Maitland Court 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Single Family 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $999,999

9 Cherry Street 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $1,099,000



Portsmouth

22 Willow Lane 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms $1,599,999

28 Strawberry Lane 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Single Family 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms $2,495,000

120 Lilac Lane 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $1,100,000

5 Julia Court 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $1,595,000

250 Brownell Lane 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $599,000



Tiverton

199 Lepes Road 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $639,900

520 Bulgarmarsh Rd. Road 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms $489,000





OPEN HOUSES happening on Sunday, November 5th, 2023

Jamestown

9 Meadow Lane 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms $1,875,000



Middletown

300 Vaucluse Avenue 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms $2,600,000

34 Hoover Road 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom $1,055,000



Newport

53 Washington Street 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $2,600,000

16 Stacey Street 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom $695,000

52 Morton Avenue #1 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom $635,000

98 John Street 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 2-4 Units Multi Family 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms $1,295,000

84 John Street 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Single Family 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms $1,950,000

6 Howe Avenue #7 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $1,100,000

20 East Bowery Street #1A 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $849,000

83 Division Street 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms $1,975,000

46 Chastellux Avenue #M8 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $610,000

35 Chastellux Avenue #B 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Condominium 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms $749,000

109 Champlin Place 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom $795,000



Portsmouth

281 Rolling Hill Road 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $825,000

12 Rebels Way 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $775,000

99 Mill Lane 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Single Family 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms $675,000

14 Fox Run Road 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Condominium 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms $499,000



Tiverton

3785 Main Road 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Single Family 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms $544,900



Home inventory in the area is limited, which is keeping prices stagnant, even with higher interest rates softening buyer demand. Supply and demand will always fuel the local market and as we move closer to the holidays, I wouldn’t expect much to change for the next 2 months moving into 2024. For more information about these listings, a Newport County market update, or if you have any real estate related questions – please contact Tyler Bernadyn at RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or by email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.