Mary B. (Bolhouse) Gainey, 89 of Newport, RI, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in the Village House Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late John C. Gainey.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Gladys (Carr) Bolhouse.

Mary Gainey was a true Newporter, growing up on Charles Street with her parents Peter and Gladys Bolhouse, brother Daniel Bolhouse and sister Jane Bolhouse. She graduated from Rogers High School Class of 52′ where she played basketball and was a varsity cheerleader. She was well known for her wry sense of humor. She worked for the New England Telephone Company for 35 years where she made many lifelong friends. For most of her life she spent her summer vacations at Third Beach in Middletown going there well into her eighties. It was her favorite place to spend time with her sister, family, and close friends. She proudly bought her own home on the Point at 6 Katzman Place where she lived for nearly 50 years. Mary was often seen walking on Point with as many as 3 dogs on the leash. She was a rabid Boston Red Sox fan who loved attending games with her husband Jack when possible. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren going to the beach, baking, and putting up decorations for all the holidays.

Mary leaves her children Michael Hamilton, and his wife Tracey of Portsmouth, and Lynne Sherrick, and her husband Charles of Bradford, PA. She was the grandmother of Ryan Hamilton, Caleb Hamilton, Owen Hamilton, Pamela Eschrich, Jennifer Calkins, Antonette Sherrick & Michelle Eschrich and great grandmother of Logan, Leah, Jacob, Larissa, Wyatt & Madelyn.

Mary is preceded in death her daughter Pamela Hamilton and her siblings, Daniel Bolhouse and Jane Connerton.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations in she memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906