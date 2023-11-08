Newport, RI -Fernella O Smith, 95, of Newport, Rhode Island.

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Fernella Henry-Smith. Our mother passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday November 5, 2023.

Our mother was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family immensely.

She is survived by six of her eight children; Gaston, Tambuora, Elaine, Esther, Ellise and Dale. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her sister Elfreida Daniel. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 11, 2023, at 11:30 am at First Prebyterian Church 6 Everett Street in Newport. The repass will follow immediately after in the church reception hall.

Burial will be private.