Today, Mystic Aquarium announced that rescued and rehabilitated northern fur seal, “Kayok,” who arrived at the facility on September 22, 2023 from Alaska, has been finally introduced to her forever home and forever ‘friends’ in the seal colony. Kayok was first discovered in Sitka, Alaska, swimming erratically, losing weight, and struggling to forage. Despite being about five months old, she was unusually small, possibly due to hypoglycemia, hindering her feeding.

The fur seal’s rescue revealed her dire situation, weighing just 6.3 kg and measuring 65 cm when she should have been closer to 15 kg and 85 cm. Kayok was rescued and entrusted to the Alaska Sea Life Center (ASLC) under the experienced care of Carrie Goertz, the Director of Animal Health. Notably, Carrie began her career as an intern at Mystic Aquarium and brings valuable expertise in marine mammal clinical medicine.

During Kayok’s time at the ASLC, she initially gained weight indoors, which was a positive step. However, to assess her readiness for release, a trial period was initiated in the outdoor pool to determine if she could maintain or further gain weight. Unfortunately, after several weeks, it became evident that she was unable to do so. Given her small size and struggle to maintain her body condition, her chances of surviving in the wild fell below 50%.

Consequently, Kayok was designated as non-releasable by the National Marine Fisheries Services, prompting a collaborative effort to secure her a permanent home. Only eight northern fur seals reside under veterinary care in zoos and aquariums, with six at Mystic Aquarium. This special designation is due to the specific permit and expertise required to provide these remarkable animals with a permanent sanctuary and the care they need.

The orchestration of this fur seal’s transfer to Mystic Aquarium involved complex coordination, including the challenge of covering the transport costs. Logistics include securing cargo planes from Alaska to Connecticut, veterinarian and husbandry supervision, and more. Local Connecticut philanthropist Neil Ryan, whose bond with Mystic Aquarium traces back to its inception in 1973, when he first visited as a child during its inaugural year, played a pivotal role in advocating for the coverage of the transportation costs from The Wireless Zone Foundation through a generous grant.

Once transportation costs were secured, Laurie Macha, Senior Director of Marine Mammals and Birds and employee of Mystic Aquarium for 34 years, traveled to Alaska to examine the animal and prepare for its journey across the country. Starting their journey on the eve of September 21st in Seward, Alaska, the juvenile fur seal was successfully flown cross country and touched down at Mystic Aquarium on the eve of the 22nd.

The next phase involved her transition to the holding pool, where dedicated staff meticulously monitored her progress. During this crucial period, she received attentive hand-feeding, ensuring she was consuming sustenance, and underwent physical examinations and blood work to assess her health. She was also given her forever name, “Kayok.”

The name “Kayok,” which means “Golden” in Inuit, carries a profound symbolism. This choice was a deliberate and heartfelt gesture to honor the Inuit community, as well as to acknowledge their rich cultural heritage. This name is not only a symbol of the deep respect and appreciation the Aquarium holds for the Inuit people and their enduring connection with the natural world, but also reflects the golden jubilee, and milestone of Mystic Aquarium’s 50th Anniversary which is currently being celebrated.

Once her condition was confirmed favorable, she was introduced to three of her fellow non-releasable fur seal companions residing at Mystic Aquarium, one being Luna from the New England Aquarium (NEAQ), a female Northern fur seal here on loan to join Mystic Aquarium’s males temporarily to participate in a breeding program. This conservation work is an authentic example of the collaborative nature of Aquariums dedicated to protecting animals in both human care and their natural environment.

With her transport and transition to Mystic Aquarium complete, Kayok recently embarked on her grandest adventure yet—after weeks of waiting, finally joining the vibrant community of seals and immersing herself in a new seal colony in one of the primary seal habitats with all of her fellow counterparts at Mystic Aquarium. Her new colony includes harbor seals, endangered spotted seals, and other fur seals. This heartwarming homecoming moment is a testament to the dedication of the entire Mystic Aquarium team to providing a nurturing, permanent sanctuary for these incredible animals, especially those rescued and deemed non-releasable.

It is also the 50th Anniversary of the National Endangered Species Act. Due to protections, northern fur seals are currently listed as depleted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMA). If they continue to decline, they risk them being placed on the National Endangered Species Act, which is why conservation efforts are crucial. Mystic Aquarium’s steadfast dedication underscores the significance of shielding endangered and vulnerable populations. Moreover, it emphasizes that aquariums like this serve as not only rescue and rehabilitation hubs but also as pivotal contributors to the conservation of their wild counterparts.

From a veterinarian whose journey started at Mystic to a local philanthropist who grew up visiting the Aquarium only to acknowledge our significance as an adult with a grant to cover transport costs, the Aquarium community is strengthened by an intricate network of support, from individuals to industry-leading collaborations with partners like FedEx and AZA-accredited facilities.

These people and partnerships fortify our steadfast dedication to conservation, research, and education. Together, we enhance the fabric of our planet’s precious ecosystems and provide a sanctuary for their extraordinary inhabitants.”

