The real estate market is constantly changing and there are a lot of narratives about “When is the right time to buy?”, “When is the right time to sell?”, amongst others. The reality is that life is constantly changing and that there will always be people who are looking to move.

Whether it’s a marriage, a divorce, a baby on the way and the need for more space, empty nesters looking to downsize, an unfortunate death, etc., people are always going to need a place to live.

While interest rates have definitely been the topic of conversations amongst active buyers, property transfers have continued to remain consistent across Aquidneck Island and Newport County. Here’s a look at some of the most recent activity in your neighborhood.

Jamestown

Address: 15 Blueberry Lane Sales Price: $3,225,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 4 baths Square Footage: 5,856 sq. ft. Property Type: Cottage, Victorian DOM: 10 days

Address: 11 Pierce Avenue Sales Price: $813,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath Square Footage: 1,584 sq. ft. Property Type: Cape Cod DOM: 6 days



Little Compton

Address: 1 Winslow Road Sales Price: $2,500,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths Square Footage: 3,062 sq. ft. Property Type: Other DOM: 43 days



Middletown

Address: 11 Winthrop Drive Sales Price: $816,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 2 baths Square Footage: 2,065 sq. ft. Property Type: Cape Cod DOM: 5 days

Address: 45 Wyatt Road Sales Price: $785,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths Square Footage: 2,156 sq. ft. Property Type: Modular, Ranch DOM: 5 days

Address: 734 Forest Park Mobile Homes Sales Price: $42,500.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath Square Footage: 398 sq. ft. Property Type: Manufactured/Mobile DOM: 33 days



Newport

Address: 110 Eustis Avenue Sales Price: $1,350,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath Square Footage: 1,072 sq. ft. Property Type: Ranch DOM: 3 days

Address: 10 Robinson Street Sales Price: $765,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath Square Footage: 1,033 sq. ft. Property Type: Cottage DOM: 5 days

Address: 21 Simmons Street Sales Price: $675,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1.5 baths Square Footage: 1,304 sq. ft. Property Type: Cottage DOM: 55 days



Portsmouth



These recent sales in Newport County provide a snapshot of the diversity in the real estate market in our area, with properties ranging from historic cottages to contemporary condos and spacious family homes. If you have any questions or would like more information about the local real estate market, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Tyler Bernadyn with RE/MAX RESULTS; TylerB@resultswithremax.com, 401-241-1851.