The real estate market is constantly changing and there are a lot of narratives about “When is the right time to buy?”, “When is the right time to sell?”, amongst others. The reality is that life is constantly changing and that there will always be people who are looking to move.
Whether it’s a marriage, a divorce, a baby on the way and the need for more space, empty nesters looking to downsize, an unfortunate death, etc., people are always going to need a place to live.
While interest rates have definitely been the topic of conversations amongst active buyers, property transfers have continued to remain consistent across Aquidneck Island and Newport County. Here’s a look at some of the most recent activity in your neighborhood.
- Jamestown
- Address: 15 Blueberry Lane
- Sales Price: $3,225,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 4 baths
- Square Footage: 5,856 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cottage, Victorian
- DOM: 10 days
-
- Address: 11 Pierce Avenue
- Sales Price: $813,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 1,584 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cape Cod
- DOM: 6 days
- Little Compton
- Address: 1 Winslow Road
- Sales Price: $2,500,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 3.5 baths
- Square Footage: 3,062 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Other
- DOM: 43 days
- Middletown
- Address: 11 Winthrop Drive
- Sales Price: $816,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds, 2 baths
- Square Footage: 2,065 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cape Cod
- DOM: 5 days
-
- Address: 45 Wyatt Road
- Sales Price: $785,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
- Square Footage: 2,156 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Modular, Ranch
- DOM: 5 days
-
- Address: 734 Forest Park Mobile Homes
- Sales Price: $42,500.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 398 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Manufactured/Mobile
- DOM: 33 days
- Newport
- Address: 110 Eustis Avenue
- Sales Price: $1,350,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 1,072 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Ranch
- DOM: 3 days
-
- Address: 10 Robinson Street
- Sales Price: $765,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 1,033 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cottage
- DOM: 5 days
-
- Address: 21 Simmons Street
- Sales Price: $675,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 1.5 baths
- Square Footage: 1,304 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cottage
- DOM: 55 days
- Address: 39 Simmons Street
- Sales Price: $600,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths
- Square Footage: 1,088 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cottage
- DOM: 48 days
- Address: 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit#B6
- Sales Price: $1,300,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 3 baths
- Square Footage: 2,808 sq. ft.
- Property Type: One Level
- DOM: 87 days
- Address: 46 Malbone Road, Unit#1
- Sales Price: $685,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 3.5 baths
- Square Footage: 1,730 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Town House
- DOM: 51 days
- 9 1/2 Narragansett Avenue, Unit#3
- Sales Price: $676,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
- Square Footage: 1,548 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Town House
- DOM: 29 days
- Address: 1 Oakwood Terrace, Unit#2
- Sales Price: $660,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 980 sq. ft.
- Property Type: One Level
- DOM: 101 days
- Address: 32 Kay Street, Unit#3
- Sales Price: $625,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 962 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Other
- DOM: 55 days
- Address: 259 Gibbs Avenue, Unit#4
- Sales Price: $440,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1 bed, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 805 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Loft
- DOM: 105 days
- Portsmouth
- Address: 88 Middle Road
- Sales Price: $471,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 1 bath
- Square Footage: 1,289 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Ranch
- DOM: 48 days
- Address: 297 Turnpike Avenue
- Sales Price: $445,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
- Square Footage: 1,248 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Ranch
- DOM: 47 days
- Address: 27 Cornell Drive
- Sales Price: $530,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds, 2 baths
- Square Footage: 1,552 sq. ft.
- Property Type: One Level
- DOM: 40 days
- Address: 608 610 Park Avenue
- Sales Price: $800,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths
- Square Footage: 1,529 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Other
- DOM: 0 days
- Tiverton
- Address: 472 Stone Church Road
- Sales Price: $515,000.00
- Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds, 2 baths
- Square Footage: 1,643 sq. ft.
- Property Type: Cape Cod
- DOM: 45 days
These recent sales in Newport County provide a snapshot of the diversity in the real estate market in our area, with properties ranging from historic cottages to contemporary condos and spacious family homes.