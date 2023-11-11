Meet your new best friend, Charlie – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Charlie is an 11-year-old female feline.

“Charlie is a lovely lady of beautiful tri-colors. She is a friendly kitty, quite social with her people, even. She loves a gentle petting session, and maybe even some soft brushing to keep those colors vibrant,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website.

“Charlie’s favorite thing? Sunny spots to sleep in! She loves to lounge in a kitty bed all her own and soak up those rays. If an older cat with lots of life to live and love to give is what you may be searching for, you should meet Charlie,” Potter League shares.

For more information, visit www.potterleague.org or swing by our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet this beauty!