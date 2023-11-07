KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jaden House had 25 points in Rhode Island’s 81-70 victory over Central Connecticut State on Monday night in a season opener.
House added three steals for the Rams. Zek Montgomery was 7-of-10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Brandon Weston went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Allan Jeanne-Rose finished with 21 points and two steals for the Blue Devils. Davonte Sweatman added 12 points. In addition, Jayden Brown finished with 11 points and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by
Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
