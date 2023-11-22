A capacity crowd was on its feet all night long as rock stalwarts Bush brought a high-energy show to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 21. Thirty years after they broke out of the London rock scene, the band brought hits from throughout their career, including “Everything Zen,” “Glycerine,” and “Comedown.”
Next up for concert fans at PPAC – guitar guru
Joe Bonamassa on November 22 – Click here for tickets.
Meanwhile, check out some pics of the evening with Bush from WUN photographer Rick Farrell below.
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell) Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Bush at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)
