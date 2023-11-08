The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today announced that it will be introducing new professional tennis events in Newport in 2025.

The ITHF’s current ATP 250 tournament sanction will be retired at the conclusion of the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open. The announcement coincides with a broader drive by the ATP Tour to enhance the overall tournament calendar, under its OneVision strategic plan, according to The ITHF.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open will take place in Newport as scheduled from July 14-21, 2024. The ITHF says that it is also in the process of reimagining professional tennis in Newport with the expectation that beginning in 2025 a new era of pro tennis on the historic courts will begin.

“World-class tennis has been part of the fabric of Newport for nearly 150 years and will continue to have an ongoing presence at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said ITHF CEO Dan Faber in a statement. “The ITHF is actively exploring the opportunities to host new professional tennis events in Newport. In addition, we will continue to strengthen our digital programming, museum and visitor experience, worldwide presence, and presentation of the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the Hall of Fame.”

“As professional tennis in Newport enters a new chapter in 2025, the ATP looks forward to continuing to work with the International Tennis Hall of Fame, one of our sport’s most historic venues, in the years ahead,” said Eric Starelli, Executive Vice President, ATP Americas in a statement.

ATP announced on Wednesday morning that ATP Tour events in Dallas, Doha and Munich will be upgraded to ATP 500 status from 2025, part of an unprecedented set of reforms to strengthen the tennis calendar.

“The three event upgrades are set to deliver benefits for fans and players alike, with more action and playing opportunities at bigger events. It marks the ATP’s latest move to enhance the sport’s calendar and premium product, a core objective of the OneVision strategy,” the ATP shared on its website.

“As part of the process, ATP 250 tournaments in Atlanta, Lyon and Newport will be retired from 2025,” ATP shared.