Skipper Charlie Enright was on hand to pick up the Team of the Year prize at the World Sailing annual awards night held in Málaga, Spain on Tuesday evening.

From January to July of this year, Enright led his 11th Hour Racing Team to a come from behind victory in The Ocean Race, demonstrating remarkable resilience and fortitude over the toughest fully crewed offshore race in the world.

And for Enright, the victory was truly a team effort: “Winning this race has been such an achievement for the entire team,” he told the crowd at a homecoming event in Newport, Rhode Island at a victory celebration during the summer.

“We went through the first half of the race not winning a leg and then… we won Leg 4 into our hometown of Newport. This was a turning point for us in the race and the momentum stayed with us right through to the final victory.”

There were other deserving winners on the evening, including The Magenta Project, which was recognised with the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award.

The Magenta Project was born out of the Team SCA campaign in the 2014-15 edition of the Race and advocates for gender diversity across the sailing industry through mentoring, events and governance. Investment in The Magenta Project has proven long-term returns, growing diversity in the sport and evolving industry leaders that go on to support the next generation: a truly socially sustainable movement.

New documentary to stream in the USA on Max

The Warner Bros. Discovery production, “A Voyage of Discovery: The Ocean Race”, is a three-part documentary following the inside story of the sailors who take on the challenge of The Ocean Race.

Released earlier this month on Eurosport, the documentary is available to stream on Max from November 15.

11th Hour Racing Team skipper Charlie Enright is one of four sailors the documentary turns its lens on as viewers get a chance to live the highs and lows of The Ocean Race with the people who know it best.

“Our name is going to be on The Ocean Race trophy and no one can take that away,” Enright reflects in an interview after the finish of the Race. “It’s the accomplishment. When you look back on it, the name is there, and that’s all that matters. You’ve won this race or you haven’t and now we’re in that camp.” “

A Voyage of Discovery: The Ocean Race” remains available for streaming across Eurosport and Discovery+ platforms in Europe and Asia and is now on Max in the USA.

The documentary “A Voyage of Discovery: The Ocean Race” is now streaming in the USA on Max as well as in Europe and Asia on Eurosport and Discovery+ © Warner Bros. Discovery

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!