CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

OCTOBER 11, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on October 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840

~Proclamation recognizing Sister City, Imperia, Italy, on the 100th year anniversary~

1. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Minutes of the City Council meeting September 13, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Die de los Muertos, Newport Art Museum; November 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Anna Mieke from Ireland, Colony House; November 3, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3. Newport Art Museum and Art Association, d/b/a Opening Reception, Newport Art Museum; December 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

4. Reverend Canon Timothy Watt, d/b/a Trinity Church Silver Tea, One Queen Anne Square; December 2, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Newport Boxfit, LLC, d/b/a Boxing Show, Boys and Girls Club, 95 Church St.; December 2, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

6. Lucy’s Hearth, d/b/a Lucy’s Hearth Wreath Sale, Easton’s Beach Rotunda; December 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, K & K Food Mart, Inc., d/b/a K & K Food Mart; 10 Connell Highway

d. Communication from Elaine Trainor, re: Resignation from the Newport Beach Commission (Receive with regret)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Victualing License, Expansion, Michael Joseph Nardolillo, Inc., d/b/a Provencal Bakery, 311 Broadway

3. Victualing License, New, Thomas Hospitality LLC, d/b/a t/b/d, 229 Spring St.

4. Victualing License, New, 95 Broadway LLC, d/b/a Market on Broadway, 95 Broadway

5. Farmers Market, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Growers Market, 151 Swinburne Row, Saturdays beginning November 4, 2023 through April 27, 2024

6. Daily Entertainment License, Boru Noodles LLC, d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar, 36 Broadway and 51 & 53 Marlborough St.; October 14, 2023 from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments

Public Sculpture Commission

Federico Santi (3 year term expires 10/11/2026)

John Shehan (3 year term expires 10/11/2026)

Ronald Onorato (3 year term expires 10/11/2026)

Linda Gordon (2 year term expires 10/11/2026)

Paul Szapary (2 year term expires 10/11/2025)

Nancy Grinnell (2 year term expires 10/11/2025)

Harle Tinney (2 year term expires 10/11/2025)

Newport Tourism Marketing Management District Board (City of Newport appointment)- Kirby Conheeny Arsenault

Newport Beach Commission- Nick Zambrotta (3 year term expires 4/11/2025)

Reappointments

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission – Robert Conway (3 year term expires 10/14/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

8. Expressing appreciation to George & Susan Petrovas for donating $250,000 to support the Newport Fire Department- J. Napolitano, X. Khamsyvoravong

ORDINANCES

9. Amending Chapter 3.12.020 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “City Manager to maintain specifications- Enumeration of classes” amending Classification Plan Supervisory Employees- N. E. A. (Second Reading)

10. Amending Chapter 5.57.040 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Restrictions on Permit” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

11. Reporting and disclosure of vote of the City Council taken in Executive Session on September 27, 2023 with respect to the City Manager search, pursuant to G.L.R.I. §42-46-4 (b). The Council voted to instruct the Director of Human Resources to post the City Manager position from October 15, 2023 through January 15, 2024. Upon motion made by Mayor Khamsyvoravong and seconded by Councilor Ceglie, it was voted 5-0 with Mayor Khamsyvoravong, Councilor Ceglie, Councilor Aramli, Councilor Holder and Councilor McCalla voting in the affirmative (Councilor Napolitano and Council Carlin were absent)

12. State of Homelessness Presentation by Hannah Leheny Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Action Item #6204/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 24-001-B – Police Duty Sidearms-Pistols, Enclosed Emitter Optics, White Light Systems and Level III Holsters (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6205/23 – RE: Memoranda of Understanding – Learn 365RI Initiative – Community Partners (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Anna Mieke from Ireland, Colony House; November 3, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2. Class F Daily Liquor License, Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Reception, Newport Art Museum; December 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

3. Class F1 Daily Liquor License, Seamen’s Church Institute, d/b/a The Landing Seafood Fest, 30 Bowen’s Wharf; October 14-15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

