The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November.

Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to everyone, regardless of your skill level. Come with specific questions or we can just chat. There is no such thing as a stupid question. Call 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or visit our website to make an appointment.

Monday mornings, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and an informal chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page or visit the library’s website to sign up for email updates and cancellations.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are a seasoned pro or still learning, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Wednesday, November 1st, 6:00-8:00pm

Crafters Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Monday, November 6th, 6:30-7:30pm

Poetry Workshop

Learn how to develop your poetry’s power, move an audience with your poem, prepare a superior poetry submission, and increase your chances of getting published. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, November 8th, 6:30-7:30pm

Free Concert with Progressive Blues Guitarist Claude Bourbon

Ready for a unique and talented take on a wide range of musical traditions? Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and classical stylings into uncharted territories. Claude’s inimitable style incorporates all five digits on each hand dancing independently but in unison, plucking, picking, and strumming at such speed and precision that his fingers often seem to melt into a blur. Thousands of people in the UK, Europe, and USA have returned again and again to hear his unique sound and watch his fingers lightly dance over the strings of his guitar.

Friday, November 10th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, November 15th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Friday, November 10, 3:30-4:30pm

Adult Crafternoon: Scarecrow/Snowman Wall Hanging

Join us once a month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will make a double-sided wall hanging that will decorate your home through the fall and winter months. Space and materials are limited. Please register to secure your spot.

Mondays, November 13th and 27th, 6:00-7:00pm

Crochet Club

Join us in the Teen Room as we learn to crochet! All skill levels welcome! Open to teens and adults.

Wednesday, November 15th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Saturday, November 18th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Monday, November 20th, 12:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading Catwings by Ursula K. Le Guin. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.

Tuesday, November 28th, 6:30-7:30pm

The History of Newport Through the Gilded Age

This talk, presented by Fred Zilian, will examine the first 275 years of Newport’s history, with emphasis on its founding, its 18th century Golden Age, and its 19th century Gilded Age. When we arrive at its Gilded Age, we shall look at the lifestyles of the rich and then consider the four women who—because of their pedigree, their personalities, or the plenty of their wealth—stood above the rest of society in their influence and impact.

Wednesday, November 29th, 6:00-8:00pm

Movie Night: The Fabelmans

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks every month. This month, we will screen The Fablemans (2022; Rated PG-13; 2h, 31min). Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.