Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

October 8 – 14, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 10/10 to 10/13- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 10/10 to 10/13- 9 am to 7 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

October 7-13, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, at the Atwells Ave on-ramp, on-ramp closed for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and Tues.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: West Exchange St. East and West, from Amica Mutual Pavilion to Fox Place, lane shift for bridge work, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3p.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, through late fall, a new lane split is in place just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps is not affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp should use the right lane.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.



Providence: Exit 1D (Gano St.) off I-195 West is closed for bridge work for approximately two months. Follow signed detour.

Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed signage work, Fri. night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 and I-295 South from Diamond Hill Rd. to Blackstone River Bridge, various shoulder closures for lane shifts, Fri.-Sat. nights 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekend

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 and I-295 South from Diamond Hill Rd. to Blackstone River Bridge, various shoulder closures for lane shifts, Fri.-Sat. nights 9 p.m.-5 a.m. The work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Overnight

East Providence: I-195 East, from Exit 1B to Exit 2A and I-195 West, from Exit 2 to Exit 1D, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night 10 p.m.-5 a.m.



Hopkinton: I-95, from Exit 4 to CT line, alternating lane closures for signage work/striping, Tues. and Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.



Providence: I-195 West, from Exit 1A Gano St. on-ramp to Exit 1C, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North and South, under Broad St. and Westminster St., Mon. and Tues. nights, and under Washington St. and Broadway, Wed. and Thurs. nights. 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 36A on-ramp to I-195 East, left lane closed for pavement repair, Tues.-Fri. nights 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick/Cranston/Johnston: I-295 North and South, from Exit 1A to Exit 9 A-B-C, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for striping, Tues.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction/electrical work, Tues. 12 a.m.-6 a.m. and Tues.-Thurs nights 7 p.m.-3 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 24 to Exit 31, alternating lane closures for sign structure inspections, Mon. night 10 p.m.-5 a.m. and Tues-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 North and South, in the vicinity of Exits 1 A-B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

West Greenwich: I-95, on/under the Robin Hollow Rd. overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20, right lane closed for a bridge demolition, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence/Cranston/Warwick: I-95 North and South, from I-195 split (Exit 36) to Rte. 37 interchange (Exit 31), watch for moving operation in right lane for survey work, Mon. and Tues. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 North and South, from I-95 to Exit 1 A-B (Providence St.) partial right shoulder closed in a moving operation for survey work, Thurs. and Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, at its service roads to I-295, road closed for bride work, Wed. and Thurs. nights 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for drainage work, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for paving/ electrical and drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lanes closures for drainage work/paving, Tues.- Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, before and after the Breakneck Hill Bridge, alternating lane closures for concrete placement, Mon.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 10 North, from Rte. 12 Park Ave. to Exit 1, various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, between Exit 13 and 14, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 2 Bald Hill Rd., and New London Ave. from the Warwick line to Rte. 37, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible excessive dust/noise for milling, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. and paving Thurs. night only 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 2 Bald Hill Rd. and New London Ave., at Garden Hills Prkwy. /Howard Ave., partial right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Power Rd. to Kenney Dr., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4 North, from I-95 South/Rte.4 interchange to Division St. off ramp and on Rte. 4 North from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off ramp, right lane closed for bridge sign installation, Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., narrowed lanes /one-way traffic for milling, paving, and striping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: new traffic pattern in place for Admiral Kalbfus. left lane closed East and West to complete median island, Tues-Fri. 7 a.m. -3 p.m.



Newport: temporary lane shifts with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage and electrical work along JT Connell Highway, Tues.-Fri, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Newport: JT Connell Highway, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Tues.- Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Cumberland: Abbott Run Valley Rd., below I-295 South, right shoulder closed with narrowed lanes with possible blocked driveways/walkways and street parking restricted for a bridge inspection, Fri. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Woonsocket: Mendon Rd., from Cumberland Hill Rd. to Diamond Hill Rd., various shoulder closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible blocked driveways/walkways for sidewalk work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woonsocket: Rte. 122 East and West, from Davison Ave. to Cumberland St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Richmond: Richmond Town House Rd., from Rte. 138 to Cardinal Lane, road closed for construction Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane closures and on-ramp closure with possible raised structures for paving, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.



Hopkinton: Rte. 3 North and South, from Hiscox Rd. to Chase Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Narragansett/North Kingstown: Shoulder closures for construction at the following locations along Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. from Ferry Rd. to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett; and at Hamilton Allenton Rd. and Plum Point Rd. in North Kingstown.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction and concrete work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd. (Rte. 1), from Main Ave. (Rte. 113) to Post Rd. extension roundabout, various lane closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible raised structures, excessive noise for paving, Tues. and Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 117 East and West, at the Bucks Horn Brook Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.