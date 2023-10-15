Newport, RI

Matthew Edward Pado, 47 of Newport, RI died on Oct 11, 2023. He was the precious son of Edward and Janet (Walker) Pado.

Born in Newport, RI on Aug 11, 1976.

Matthew was adventurous, creative, and always late. After attending Cluny School and Rogers High he started to travel. First to Costa Rica, to surf, then toured throughout Europe, and Greece, Budapest being his favorite city. He then returned to the United States and visited Hawaii, California and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah where he had the experience of working at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

He then moved to N. Hollywood California where he worked as a production assistant in TV and films, eventually becoming a member of the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. He was eventually an assistant director with over 30 movies and tv productions to his credit. After several years he returned to Newport where he worked on local productions. He was most proud of the fact that he acted in the Steven Spielberg movie “Amistad”, which was produced here in Newport, even having lunch and a picture with Mr. Spielberg. His focus then became the family tradition and went into construction/landscaping until his passing.

His hobbies were photography and gardening. He was so proud of the 10-foot-tall sunflowers he grew, he loved cooking/grilling for his family, who were delighted with his skills, and spending time with his best friends.

Matthew is survived by his parents Edward and Janet Pado and his brother Michael who loved him dearly. He also leaves his Aunt Donna and Uncle Don Ort, Uncle Byron Walker, Aunt Linda and Uncle Michael Pado and several cousins.

Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents James M. and Alice M. Walker and Edward and Mary Pado.

Please give a hug to someone you love for Matt!

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday October 17, 2023, from 4-6 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Friends and extended family are invited to join the family on Wednesday October 18, 2023, at 10:00am in the Chapel at St. Columba Cemetery for a committal service.